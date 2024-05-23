News & Insights

Borr Drilling Q1 Results Webcast Announced

Borr Drilling (BORR) has released an update.

Borr Drilling Limited has announced its Q1 2024 results presentation, scheduled as a webcast and conference call on May 23, 2024, at 15:00 CEST. Interested parties can join the webcast via a provided link or register for the conference call to receive dial-in details. A replay of the call will be available through a separate link post-event.

