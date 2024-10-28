Borr Drilling falls -9.4%

Borr Drilling (BORR) is down -9.4%, or -44c to $4.26.
Read More on BORR:
- Borr Drilling falls -7.9%
- Borr Drilling Secures $175 Million in New Notes
- Borr Drilling Sees Mixed Q3 2024 Results and Future Prospects
- Borr Drilling sees FY24 adjusted EBITDA ‘at or around’ lower end of $500M-$550M
- Borr Drilling sees Q3 revenue ~$242M, consensus $251.12M
