BORR

BORR DRILLING Earnings Results: $BORR Reports Quarterly Earnings

May 21, 2025 — 04:55 pm EDT

BORR DRILLING ($BORR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, missing estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. The company also reported revenue of $216,600,000, missing estimates of $280,839,996 by $-64,239,996.

BORR DRILLING Hedge Fund Activity

BORR DRILLING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of BORR DRILLING stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FOLKETRYGDFONDET removed 13,500,440 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,651,716
  • FIL LTD removed 11,593,801 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,390,424
  • ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD removed 4,620,754 shares (-37.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,119,451
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 3,700,147 shares (+134.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,103,321
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,471,979 shares (+1025.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,603,634
  • ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,748,241 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,018,647
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 2,683,411 shares (-65.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,876,670

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

