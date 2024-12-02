Borr Drilling Confirms Legal Compliance of Share Issuance

Borr Drilling (BORR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Borr Drilling Limited, a Bermuda-based company, has confirmed the legal standing of its recently issued Sale Shares, ensuring they are fully paid and non-assessable. The company remains in good standing under Bermuda law, and the issuance was duly authorized, with shares registered in the name of Cede & Co. Investors may find reassurance in the company’s compliance with all legal prerequisites for the sale of its shares.

For further insights into BORR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.