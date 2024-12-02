News & Insights

Borr Drilling Confirms Legal Compliance of Share Issuance

December 02, 2024 — 04:51 pm EST

Borr Drilling (BORR) has released an update.

Borr Drilling Limited, a Bermuda-based company, has confirmed the legal standing of its recently issued Sale Shares, ensuring they are fully paid and non-assessable. The company remains in good standing under Bermuda law, and the issuance was duly authorized, with shares registered in the name of Cede & Co. Investors may find reassurance in the company’s compliance with all legal prerequisites for the sale of its shares.

