Borr Drilling Chairman Increases Stake with Major Share Purchase

Borr Drilling (BORR) has released an update.

Borr Drilling Limited has seen a notable insider transaction as Drew Holdings Ltd., closely linked to Chairman Tor Olav Trøim, acquired 1.5 million shares at approximately $3.93 each. This purchase boosts Mr. Trøim’s total holdings in the company to over 17.7 million shares, highlighting strong insider confidence in Borr Drilling’s future prospects.

