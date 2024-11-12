News & Insights

Stocks

Borr Drilling Chairman Increases Stake with Major Share Purchase

November 12, 2024 — 10:45 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Borr Drilling (BORR) has released an update.

Borr Drilling Limited has seen a notable insider transaction as Drew Holdings Ltd., closely linked to Chairman Tor Olav Trøim, acquired 1.5 million shares at approximately $3.93 each. This purchase boosts Mr. Trøim’s total holdings in the company to over 17.7 million shares, highlighting strong insider confidence in Borr Drilling’s future prospects.

For further insights into BORR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BORR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.