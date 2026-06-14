Is Borr Drilling a Buy Following This Insider Purchase of 1.06 Million Shares?

Key Points

Tor Olav Troim acquired 1,063,000 shares on June 9, 2026, for a transaction value of approximately $5.0 million at around $4.70 per share.

Following the transaction, indirect holdings increased to 27,185,941 shares, while direct ownership decreased to 81,867 shares.

Troim retains Common Shares totaling 27,267,808 (direct and indirect), maintaining an ownership position despite the transaction.

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On June 9, 2026, Director Tor Olav Troim reported an open-market purchase of 1,063,000 shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR), totaling ~$5.0 million, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 1,063,000 Transaction value $5.0 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 81,867 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 27,185,941

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($4.70); post-transaction value is derived from available position value data as of June 9, 2026.

Key questions

What does this latest purchase indicate about Tor Olav Troim’s conviction in Borr Drilling Limited?

The addition of 1,063,000 shares at a ~$5.0 million outlay increases Troim's aggregate position by 4.06%, reinforcing an ongoing commitment to the company and aligning with a pattern of material long-term ownership.

The addition of 1,063,000 shares at a ~$5.0 million outlay increases Troim's aggregate position by 4.06%, reinforcing an ongoing commitment to the company and aligning with a pattern of material long-term ownership. How did the transaction affect Troim's direct versus indirect ownership?

The purchase was allocated entirely to indirect holdings through Drew Holdings Ltd, keeping direct ownership unchanged at 81,867 shares while boosting indirect control to 27,185,941 shares.

The purchase was allocated entirely to indirect holdings through Drew Holdings Ltd, keeping direct ownership unchanged at 81,867 shares while boosting indirect control to 27,185,941 shares. What is the context for this transaction in terms of historical activity?

Since March 2026, Troim has made three purchases, each increasing his holdings, with this latest acquisition representing the largest single addition and reflecting a capacity-driven step, given that available shares had not materially decreased prior to this event.

Since March 2026, Troim has made three purchases, each increasing his holdings, with this latest acquisition representing the largest single addition and reflecting a capacity-driven step, given that available shares had not materially decreased prior to this event. Does Troim retain a substantial ownership stake after this transaction?

Yes, following the purchase, Troim maintains beneficial ownership of more than 27.2 million common shares (direct and indirect), with indirect holdings primarily through Drew Holdings Ltd. via Drew Trust, preserving a significant economic interest in the company.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1,051.20 million Net income (TTM) $35.90 million Dividend yield 0.44% 1-year price change N/A

* 1-year price change calculated using June 9, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Provides offshore oil and gas drilling services, primarily through the operation and leasing of jack-up rigs and supporting equipment.

Generates revenue by contracting its fleet and technical expertise to oil and gas exploration and production clients globally.

Serves a diversified client base including major integrated oil companies, national oil companies, and independent energy firms.

Borr Drilling Limited is a leading offshore drilling contractor specializing in shallow-water jack-up rigs, with a global operational footprint and a fleet of 23 active units. The company leverages its modern fleet and technical capabilities to address complex drilling requirements for a broad spectrum of oil and gas clients. Its competitive edge is driven by operational scale, a focus on efficiency, and the ability to serve both major and independent energy producers worldwide.

What this transaction means for investors

Insiders have many reasons to sell their shares, but there aren’t nearly as many reasons to buy with personal funds. The recent purchase of over 1 million shares by Troim suggests he’s bullish about the direction of Borr Drilling.

Shares of the offshore drilling equipment and service company have tumbled 30.7% from a peak they set in May. It looks like investors are uncomfortable with first-quarter operating revenues that declined by 5% year over year at a time when the company is investing in growth.

Borr Drilling began reporting positive free cash flow for the first time in its history as a publicly traded company in late 2025. Its bottom line turned negative again this year, thanks to heavy investments in new rigs that haven’t led to increased sales.

Troim’s recent purchase suggests he’s confident the rigs the company purchased will experience increased demand in the near term. It’s probably best to wait for positive free cash flow before following this insider purchase.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.