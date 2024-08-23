Borr Drilling (BORR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Borr Drilling Ltd (Symbol: BORR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.35, changing hands as high as $6.46 per share. Borr Drilling Ltd shares are currently trading up about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BORR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BORR's low point in its 52 week range is $5.19 per share, with $7.805 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.44.

