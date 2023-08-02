Borr Drilling (BORR) Price Target Increased by 16.60% to 10.45

The average one-year price target for Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) has been revised to 10.45 / share. This is an increase of 16.60% from the prior estimate of 8.96 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.37 to a high of 11.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.01% from the latest reported closing price of 8.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Borr Drilling. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 11.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BORR is 0.08%, an increase of 37.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.51% to 81,796K shares. The put/call ratio of BORR is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Folketrygdfondet holds 9,141K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 9,052K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,874K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,366K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,544K shares, representing a decrease of 4.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BORR by 53.09% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 2,513K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,498K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BORR by 95.38% over the last quarter.

Borr Drilling Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Borr Drilling Limited is an international drilling contractor incorporated in Bermuda in 2016. The company owns and operates jack-up rigs of modern and high-specification designs providing drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide in water depths up to approximately 400 feet.

