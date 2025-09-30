Borr Drilling (BORR) Price Target Decreased by 58.68% to 2.70

The average one-year price target for Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) has been revised to $2.70 / share. This is a decrease of 58.68% from the prior estimate of $6.54 dated December 23, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $3.41 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.35% from the latest reported closing price of $2.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Borr Drilling. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BORR is 0.05%, an increase of 15.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.43% to 108,862K shares. The put/call ratio of BORR is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 12,016K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 6,639K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,811K shares , representing an increase of 42.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BORR by 32.08% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,608K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,304K shares , representing a decrease of 12.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BORR by 24.96% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 4,157K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,074K shares , representing an increase of 50.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BORR by 35.53% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,178K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,368K shares , representing a decrease of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BORR by 86.33% over the last quarter.

