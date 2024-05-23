News & Insights

Borr Drilling Announces Q1 2024 Cash Distribution

May 23, 2024 — 07:57 am EDT

Borr Drilling (BORR) has released an update.

Borr Drilling Limited has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.10 per share for Q1 2024, with the New York Stock Exchange and Oslo Stock Exchange set to have different ex-dividend dates due to varying trade settlement times. The dividends are approved to be paid around June 17, 2024, with those registered in Euronext VPS receiving their payments approximately by June 20, 2024, due to new regulatory changes in Norway.

