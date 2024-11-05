Borqs Technologies Sets Date for Annual Shareholder Meeting

Borqs Technologies (BRQSF) has released an update.

Borqs Technologies announces its 2024 Annual General Meeting, set for December 20 in Beijing, where shareholders will vote on board director elections and accountancy firm ratification. This meeting is crucial for investors as it will shape the company’s governance and financial oversight strategies for the coming years. Shareholders are encouraged to attend in person or vote via proxy to ensure their voices are heard.

