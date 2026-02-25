Borosil (NSEI:BOROLTD) Price Target Decreased by 12.18% to 349.35

The average one-year price target for Borosil (NSEI:BOROLTD) has been revised to ₹ 349.35 / share. This is a decrease of 12.18% from the prior estimate of ₹ 397.80 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 287.85 to a high of ₹ 420.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.39% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 245.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Borosil. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOROLTD is 0.00%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 150K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 31K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing an increase of 29.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOROLTD by 26.03% over the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 29K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing an increase of 54.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOROLTD by 87.34% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 25K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 19K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 18.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOROLTD by 12.04% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

