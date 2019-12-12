Boris Johnson's Conservative Party Is Set to Win the U.K. Election --- and the British Pound Is Soaring

Johnson doesn’t just look to have won—he looks to have won in a landslide, with 368 seats, versus the 326 he needed. A presenter on the BBC called them a “startling set of figures.”

Johnson doesn’t just look to have won—he looks to have won in a landslide, with 368 seats, versus the 326 he needed. A presenter on the BBC called them a “startling set of figures.”

5:45 p.m. The first U.K. election exit polls are in—and it looks like Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party will be a big winner, helping the pound soar to a nearly 19-month high versus the dollar.

The British pound traded up as much as 2.3% to $1.3511. The euro is also benefiting, rising 0.4% to $1.12. For a dollar which appeared to be topping, the election results were just another reason to expect it to weaken.

The pound had gained 4.1% versus the dollar in December, and is now the best performing major currency against the greenback.

The FTSE 100 hasn’t done nearly as well in December, with the British equity benchmark down 1% this month in local currency, versus the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s 0.3% rise.

Johnson’s victory means an end to the Brexit deadlock, but it’s still unclear what Britain’s exit from the European Union will look like, and what it’s ultimate impact will be.

