Boris Johnson set to begin trade talks with U.S. in two weeks - Telegraph

Feb 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is prepared to begin trade talks with the United States within the coming two weeks, the Telegraph reported on Sunday.

The British government's "red lines" for the trade negotiations, due to be published next week, are expected to push back against U.S. demands for its pharmaceutical firms to have greater access to the UK market, the report said.

