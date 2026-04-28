This Boring but Beautiful Dividend Stock Could Quietly Help Fund Your Retirement for Decades.

Key Points

Procter & Gamble has pricing power in a long list of essential products.

While inflation persists, the company's performance is improving.

The consumer products powerhouse has raised its dividend for 70 years.

10 stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble ›

The perfect dividend stock is reliable for payments and raises and has a high dividend yield. These kinds of stocks are essential to a retirement portfolio, which requires solid and reliable passive income so retirees can age without working and without worry.

They're often the "boring" stocks that have been around forever and can count on their cash cows to fund the dividend. Don't overlook them, because they can offer incredible value to a diversified portfolio and fund your retirement for decades. Consider Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG).

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From Pampers to Metamucil

Procter & Gamble is a global consumer goods giant that owns many major brands in several categories, including healthcare, beauty, and baby products. These are names you know and likely use, including Pantene, Olay, Bounty, and Charmin (as well as Pampers and Metamucil).

It's the largest company of its kind, with $85 billion in trailing 12-month sales. It has strong pricing power because consumers become loyal to its products, and because of its size, it has leverage with the retailers that carry its brands. As an international company, Procter & Gamble has built healthy supply chains and networks, and since its brands are predominantly low-cost essentials, it's resilient under most conditions. That's why it's a global powerhouse with a dividend you can count on.

However, because it manufactures "brand names," it does face challenges when there's inflation. Some customers do end up cutting costs, even of the lower-priced essentials in their lives, when every penny counts, and they'll switch from brand names to store brands. In general, Procter & Gamble can weather the tough times well and thrive under better conditions.

Recently, its growth has decelerated, but the company reported improving results in its 2026 fiscal third quarter (ended March 31). Sales were up 7% year over year, and with organic sales, its more widely used top-line metric was up 3%. All 10 categories and all seven geographic locations were up over last year.

King of Dividend Kings

The Dividend King status is an exclusive label for companies that have raised their dividends for at least 50 years. That's a track record of impeccable reliability and stability.

However, there are only five companies that have raised their dividends annually for at least 70 years, and Procter & Gamble is one of them. That indicates a company that can handle nearly any kind of challenge and has a rock-solid commitment to creating shareholder value.

The dividend yields 2.9% at the current price, and this boring but beautiful stock can fund years of retirement.

Should you buy stock in Procter & Gamble right now?

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Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.