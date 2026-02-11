BorgWarner's Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

BorgWarner BWA reported adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16 and increased from $1.01 recorded in the prior-year quarter. Better-than-expected adjusted operating income from the Drivetrain & Morse Systems segment drove the outperformance. The automotive equipment supplier reported net sales of $3.57 billion, up 3.9% year over year. The figure also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.51 billion.

BWA’s Segmental Performance

Turbos & Thermal Technologies: Net sales totaled $1.4 billion in the reported quarter, down from $1.41 billion in the year-ago period. The figure , however, beat our estimate of $1.39 billion. Adjusted operating income of $198 million decreased from $223 million recorded in the year-ago quarter and missed our estimate of $217 million.



Drivetrain & Morse Systems: Net sales totaled $1.41 billion in the reported quarter, up from $1.35 billion in the year-ago period. The metric also outpaced our estimate of $1.37 billion. Adjusted operating income of $271 million increased from $240 million recorded in the year-ago period and surpassed our estimate of $261million.



PowerDrive Systems: Sales from the segment were $623 million, up from $525 million in the year-ago period and topped our estimate of $590 million. The segment reported an adjusted operating income of $28 million againstcompared with the loss of $14 million in the corresponding period of 2024.



Battery & Charging Systems: Sales from the segment were $149 million, which decreased from $162 million a year ago but topped our estimate of $132 million. The segment reported an adjusted operating income of $2 million against compared with the loss of $14 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow, Dividend & Buyback

As of Dec. 31, 2025, BorgWarner had $2.31 billion in cash/cash equivalents/restricted cash compared with $2.09 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. As of the end of fourth-quarter 2025, long-term debt was $3.89 billion, up from $3.76 billion recorded as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Net cash provided by the operating activities from continuing operations was $619 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures totaled $162 million. FCF totaled $470 million.

2026 Guidance

For full-year 2026, the company anticipates net sales in the band of $14.1-$14.3 billion compared with 14.32 billion in 2025. Adjusted operating margin is expected in the band of 10.7-10.9% compared with 10.7% in 2025.



Adjusted earnings per share are estimated in the range of $5-$5.20 compared with $4.91 in 2025. Operating cash flow is forecasted in the range of $1.6- $1.7 billion compared with $1.65 billion in 2025. Free cash flow is projected in the band of $900 million to $1.1 billion compared with $1.21 billion reported in 2025.

