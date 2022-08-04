BorgWarner's (NYSE:BWA) Dividend Will Be $0.17

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.17 per share on the 15th of September. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.7%, which is below the average for the industry.

BorgWarner's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, BorgWarner's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 108.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 12%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:BWA Historic Dividend August 4th 2022

BorgWarner Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.50, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.68. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.5% over that duration. BorgWarner hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. BorgWarner has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 25% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like BorgWarner's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think BorgWarner might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for BorgWarner that you should be aware of before investing. Is BorgWarner not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

