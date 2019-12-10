BorgWarner's High Voltage Hairpin 146 Set for a 2020 Launch

BorgWarner Inc. BWA recently introduced its latest electric motor offering, the High Voltage Hairpin (HVH) 146, which is likely to go on floors in early 2020. The electric motor will be available both as fully-housed motors and rotor/stator assemblies. It is expected to be available in a variety of configurations, offering scalable output and torque.

The HVH 146, an interior permanent magnet electric motor, will be produced on a light-duty hybrid passenger car with a major Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). The motor can speed up to 16,500 rpm and is mounted at the front of the engine through a high-tension belt system, enabling it to operate at high power.

Furthermore, the electric motor achieves more than double the power-to-weight ratio of a traditional alternator. It will render a peak torque and peak efficiency of 65 Nm and 95%, respectively, in order to deliver clean auxiliary power for increased driving range. The HVH 146 is also capable of delivering 35 kW peak power and 65 Nm (47.9 lb.-ft.) of peak torque while weighing only 14 kg (30.9 pounds).

The HVH 146 is ideal for belt-drive integration at P0 in hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) applications and can also be used to charge the battery pack when the vehicle is braking or coasting. Additionally, it features a compact package with high- and low-voltage connectors as well as the required coolant connections.

In the past three months, BorgWarner has appreciated 10.8% compared with the industry’s 4.8% growth.

For full-year 2019, the company’s net organic sales are likely to be down 1% to flat year-over-year and to range between $9.95 billion and $10.1 billion. Further, it envisions adjusted net earnings between $3.85 and $4.00 per share. The adjusted operating margin is expected at 11.7-12% and full-year free cash flow is estimated between $550 million and $600 million.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, BorgWarner carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector are BRP Inc. DOOO, Spartan Motors, Inc. SPAR and SPX Corporation SPXC. While BRP flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Spartan Motors and SPX carry a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BRP has a projected earnings growth rate of 19.75% for the current year. Its shares have gained 73.3% over the past year.

Spartan Motors has an estimated earnings growth rate of 85.42% for the ongoing year. The company’s shares have surged 148.2% in a year’s time.

SPX has an expected earnings growth rate of 23.18% for 2019. The stock has appreciated 84.5% in the past year.

