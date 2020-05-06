BorgWarner's (BWA) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

BorgWarner Inc. BWA delivered adjusted earnings of 77 cents per share in first-quarter 2020, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents. This was mainly aided by solid performance of the Engine segment. However, the reported figure came in lower than the year-ago quarter’s $1 per share. Net income amounted to $129 million compared with the $160 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

BorgWarner’s net sales slid 11.2% year over year to $2,279 million on unfavorable impact of foreign-currency fluctuations. The reported figure, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,014 million.

In the first quarter, operating income amounted to $189 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $264 million.

BorgWarner Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

BorgWarner Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | BorgWarner Inc. Quote

Segmental Performance

Net sales in the Engine segment fell to $1,434 million from the year-ago quarter’s $1,598 million. The figure, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,411 million. Excluding impact of foreign-currency translation and divestiture of the thermostat product line, net sales were down 6.4% year over year and adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest, income taxes and non-controlling interest) dropped 11.3% to $212 million chiefly on lower revenues.

In the Drivetrain segment, net sales decreased to $860 million from the $982 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $891 million. Excluding the impact of foreign-currency translations, net sales declined 10.6%, year over year, and adjusted EBIT plunged 39% to $63 million on lower revenues, and higher net research and development spending.

Financial Position

As of Mar 31, 2020, BorgWarner had $901 million in cash compared with $832 million as of Dec 31, 2019. In the first quarter, long-term debt was $1,664 million, down from the $1,674 million recorded at the end of 2019. The long-term debt-to-capital ratio stands at 25.4%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $263 million as of Mar 31, 2020, compared with $40 million as of Dec 31, 2019. Investment in capital expenditure, including tooling outlays, remained unchanged at $117 million in the March-end quarter.

Outlook

For full-year 2020, the company projects net sales of $7.25-$8 billion, down from the previous guidance of $9.75-$10.07 billion. Free cash flow is expected in the band of $100-$300 million in 2020, marking a decline from the prior guidance of $675-$725 million. Moreover, full-year operating cash flow is expected in the range of $530 million to $780 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

BorgWarner currently carries a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the same sector are Veoneer, Inc. VNE, Unique Fabricating, Inc. UFAB and Modine Manufacturing Company MOD, each carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.