BorgWarner wins High Voltage Coolant Heater contracts in China, Korea and Japan

BorgWarner (BWA) has secured three significant business wins for its High Voltage Coolant Heater – HVCH – technology in the Chinese, Korean and Japanese electric vehicle markets. In China, a domestic automaker has selected BorgWarner’s HVCH for use in a fully electric SUV, with production expected to commence in Q2 2025. In Korea, BorgWarner’s HVCH will be used in an electric pick-up vehicle and production is set to begin in March 2025. In Japan, BorgWarner’s HVCH has been chosen by a Japanese OEM for a battery-electric vehicle. With production starting in 2028, this marks the company’s first HVCH program in the country.

