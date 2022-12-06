US Markets
BWA

BorgWarner to spin-off fuel systems, aftermarket segments into new company

December 06, 2022 — 08:17 am EST

Written by Priyamvada C for Reuters ->

Adds details from release

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Auto parts supplier BorgWarner Inc BWA.N said on Tuesday it plans to spin-off its fuel systems and aftermarket segments into a separate, publicly traded company.

After the spin-off is complete, BorgWarner would consist of the e-Propulsion & Drivetrain and Air Management segments.

"The intended separation of our Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments would be an important next step to further our pivot to EVs," said Chief Executive Frédéric Lissalde.

BorgWarner added it believes the company would "ultimately achieve or exceed" its stated target of 25% of revenue from electric vehicles by 2025.

BorgWarner shares were up 3.8% at $43.50 before the bell.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Priyamvada.C@thomsonreuters.comhttps://twitter.com/priyamouli1812?lang=en;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BWA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.