BorgWarner to spin-off fuel systems, aftermarket segments into new company

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Auto parts supplier BorgWarner Inc BWA.N said on Tuesday it plans to spin-off its fuel systems and aftermarket segments into a separate, publicly traded company.

After the spin-off is complete, BorgWarner would consist of the e-Propulsion & Drivetrain and Air Management segments.

"The intended separation of our Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments would be an important next step to further our pivot to EVs," said Chief Executive Frédéric Lissalde.

BorgWarner added it believes the company would "ultimately achieve or exceed" its stated target of 25% of revenue from electric vehicles by 2025.

BorgWarner shares were up 3.8% at $43.50 before the bell.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

