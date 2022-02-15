BorgWarner To Acquire Santroll Automotive Components - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), Santroll Electric Auto and Santroll Automotive Components announced that they have signed an Equity Transfer Agreement under which BorgWarner will acquire Santroll Automotive Components, a carve-out of Santroll's eMotor business, for up to 1.4 billion yen, comprised of a closing payment of 1.1 billion yen and an earnout of up to 0.3 billion yen.

Based in Tianjin, China, Santroll designs and manufactures hairpin and concentrated-winding technology eMotors for use in light vehicles.

Frédéric Lissalde, President and CEO of BorgWarner, said: "Santroll will bring patented eMotor technology that will complement the breadth of our existing eMotor line."

