Markets
BWA

BorgWarner To Accelerate Its Electrification Strategy - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) announced Project CHARGING FORWARD, under which the company plans to grow revenue from electric vehicles to approximately 45% of total revenue by 2030 from less than 3% currently. The plan includes: profitably scaling electric light vehicles, expanding into electric commercial vehicles and optimizing the company's combustion portfolio through the planned dispositions of businesses with between $3 billion and $4 billion in aggregate revenue.

BorgWarner targets to generate approximately $4.5 billion in free cash flow between 2021 and 2025. The company has a commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BWA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular