BorgWarner Surpasses EPS Forecast

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), a leading innovator in the automotive industry, issued its earnings report for Q4 2024 on Feb. 6, 2025. Central to the release was the company's successful mitigation of cost pressures, as evidenced by its adjusted EPS of $1.01, surpassing predictions of $0.96. Despite the earnings surprise, revenue slid 2.4% year-over-year to $3,439 million, missing the forecasted $3,456 million—a reflection of ongoing production declines in the sector. Overall, the quarter showcases BorgWarner's cost management, though it confronts pressures in core revenue segments.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 Estimate Q4 2023 Y/Y Change EPS $1.01 $0.96 $0.90 +12.2% Revenue $3,439M $3,456M $3,522M -2.4% Adjusted Operating Margin 10.2% N/A 9.4% +0.8 pp Free Cash Flow $539M N/A $679M -20.6%

Overview of BorgWarner's Business

BorgWarner, recognized for its automotive products and technologies, is driving forward on two fronts: its traditional segments and emerging electrification endeavors. Historically known for drivetrain components, BorgWarner is shifting its strategy toward electrification. The company targets growth in eProducts aimed at hybrids and electric vehicles (EVs), aligning with industry shifts.

This transition is central to the company’s growth strategy. BorgWarner aims to increase eProduct sales significantly, aiming for more than $10 billion in yearly sales by 2027, from a reported $2 billion in 2023. Acquisitions like that of Eldor Corporation's electric hybrid systems exemplify their electric push.

Quarterly Developments and Achievements

The quarter exhibited mixed results across divisions, revealing both strength and vulnerabilities. Adjusted EPS reached $1.01, exceeding the analyst consensus of $0.96, showcasing cost management and operational efficiency. However, revenue fell short, at $3,439 million against an estimate of $3,456 million, marking a 2.4% drop year-over-year.

Segment-wise, BorgWarner encountered challenges mainly in its powerdrive and battery & charging systems, impacted by impairment charges and operational hurdles. Powerdrive systems suffered a 3.3% decline in organic sales, underperforming against expectations. Yet, resilient cash flow of $539 million signifies robust cash management, despite a 20.6% dip from the previous year.

Significant strides were made in transitioning to electrification. Battery & charging systems saw an 8.6% organic sales lift, aligning with electrification goals and marking a pivotal part of BorgWarner's Charging Forward strategy. However, impairment charges persisted.

Acknowledging these challenges, BorgWarner maintained focus on maintaining adjusted operating margins—recording 10.2% compared to 9.4% the previous year. Yet, this facing operational obstacles in alignment and adaptation of acquired entities reveals complexities, signaling growth potential if navigated effectively.

Look Ahead

Looking toward 2025, BorgWarner provided guidance for net sales between $13.4 billion and $14 billion, with margins adjusted between 10.0% to 10.2%. It anticipates organic sales fluctuating between -2% to +2%. Noteworthy is BorgWarner's outlook of outperforming the market segment—a proactive stance amid market volatility.

