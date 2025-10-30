BorgWarner Raises FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, technology solutions provider BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while narrowing annual net sales outlook range.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.52 to $3.63 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.60 to $4.75 per share on net sales between $14.1 billion an $14.3 billion, implying year-over-year organic sales to be between down 1.0 percent and flat.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $3.80 to $3.97 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.45 to $4.65 per share on net sales between $14.0 billion an $14.4 billion, implying year-over-year organic sales to be between down 1.5 percent and up 1 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.59 per share on revenues of $14.32 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.