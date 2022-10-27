BorgWarner Q3 Results Top Estimates; Lifts FY22 Earnings View Above Market

(RTTNews) - BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), an automotive supplier, reported Thursday that net earnings for the third quarter were $273 million or $1.16 per share, compared to last year's $96 million or $0.40 per share.

Adjusted net earnings per share were $1.24, compared to $0.80 in the prior year.

Net sales were $4.06 billion, an increase of 19 percent compared with $3.42 billion last year.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter on sales of $3.98 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Analysts estimated revenues of C$958.33 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company now expects net earnings in a range of $3.71 to $3.91 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.25 to $4.45 per share.

Net sales are now expected to be in the range of $15.4 billion to $15.7 billion, compared with 2021 sales of $14.8 billion. This implies a year-over-year increase in organic sales of 12 percent to 14 percent.

The company previously expected net earnings in a range of $3.40 to $3.80 per share, adjusted earnings in a range of $4.00 to $4.40 per share, and net sales in the range of $15.5 billion to $16.0 billion, representing an increase in organic sales of 11 percent to 14 percent.

Analysts estimate earnings of $4.23 per share on sales of $15.61 billion for the year.

The Company expects its weighted light and commercial vehicle markets to increase in the range of around 3 percent to 4.5 percent in 2022.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, BorgWarner shares were gaining around 4 percent to trade at $38.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.