BorgWarner Q3 Earnings Outpace Expectations and Increase Y/Y

BorgWarner Inc. BWA reported adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share for third-quarter 2024, up from 98 cents recorded in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents. The automotive equipment supplier reported net sales of $3.45 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.53 billion. The top line also declined 5% year over year.

Segmental Performance

Effective July 1, 2024, BorgWarner reorganized its business units and management structure to better support its Charging Forward strategy. It now has four reportable segments: Turbos & Thermal Technologies, Drivetrain & Morse Systems, PowerDrive Systems (formerly known as ePropulsion), and Battery & Charging Systems.

Turbos & Thermal Technologies: Net sales totaled $1.38 billion in the reported quarter compared with $1.47 billion in the year-ago period. Adjusted operating income of $202 million declined from $214 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Drivetrain & Morse Systems: Net sales totaled $1.36 billion in the reported quarter compared with $1.44 billion in the year-ago period. Adjusted operating income of $251 million decreased from $253 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

PowerDrive Systems: Sales from the segment were $512 million, which declined from $571 million a year ago. The segment incurred an adjusted operating loss of $19 million compared with an operating loss of $20 million in the corresponding period of 2023.

Battery & Charging Systems: Sales from the segment were $197 million, which increased from $146 million a year ago. The segment incurred an adjusted operating loss of $8 million, narrower than an operating loss of $26 million in the corresponding period of 2023.

Financial Position

As of Sept. 30, 2024, BorgWarner had $2 billion in cash/cash equivalents/restricted cash compared with $1.53 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023. As of the end of third-quarter 2024, long-term debt was $4.2 billion, up from $3.7 billion recorded as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Net cash from operating activities from continuing operations was $356 million in the quarter under review. Capital expenditures and free cash flow totaled $155 million and $201 million, respectively.

Revised 2024 Guidance

For full-year 2024, the company now anticipates net sales in the band of $14-$14.2 billion, down from the previous estimate of $14.1-$14.4 billion.

Adjusted operating margin is expected in the band of 9.8-10%, up from the previous estimate of 9.6-9.8%. Adjusted earnings are now estimated in the range of $4.15-$4.30 per share compared with the previously estimated range of $3.95-$4.15 per share. The operating cash flow forecast remains unchanged in the range of $1,325-$1,375 million. Free cash flow is projected in the band of $475-$575 million.

The company expects its eProduct sales to be around $2.4 billion, up from approximately $2 billion in 2023.

