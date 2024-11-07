BorgWarner Promotes COO Joseph Fadool To Succeed Frederic Lissalde As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - BorgWarner, Inc. (BWA) announced Thursday that its Board of Directors approved a leadership succession plan whereby Joseph Fadool, BorgWarner's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of BorgWarner's Board of Directors effective at the close of business on February 6, 2025.

At that time, Frederic Lissalde will retire from his role as President and CEO and step down from the Board of Directors. To support a seamless transition, Lissalde will serve in an advisory role until August 30, 2025.

Fadool joined BorgWarner in 2010 and has held a number of top positions across the Company, including Chief Operating Officer and President and General Manager of Emissions, Thermal and Turbo Systems, Morse Systems and TorqTransfer Systems, the precursor to PowerDrive Systems.

Prior to joining BorgWarner, Fadool worked at Continental Automotive Systems as Vice President for North American Electronic Operations and at Ford Motor Co.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.