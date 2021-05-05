US Markets
BWA

BorgWarner profit boosted by robust vehicle demand

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published

U.S. auto parts maker BorgWarner Inc said on Wednesday its quarterly earnings per share almost doubled from a year ago, helped by higher demand for new automobiles during the coronavirus crisis.

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. auto parts maker BorgWarner Inc BWA.N said on Wednesday its quarterly earnings per share almost doubled from a year ago, helped by higher demand for new automobiles during the coronavirus crisis.

BorgWarner said adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.21 in the first quarter ended March 31, from 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BWA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular