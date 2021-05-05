BorgWarner profit boosted by robust vehicle demand

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. auto parts maker BorgWarner Inc BWA.N said on Wednesday its quarterly earnings per share almost doubled from a year ago, helped by higher demand for new automobiles during the coronavirus crisis.

BorgWarner said adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.21 in the first quarter ended March 31, from 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

