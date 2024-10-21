BorgWarner price target lowered to $50 from $51 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on BorgWarner (BWA) to $50 from $51 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm previewed the auto parts supplier earnings by lowering estimates for Q3 EBITDA and earnings by an average 4% and 6%, respectively. The softer quarter it expects for suppliers is a result not of lower global light vehicle production but of persistent mix headwinds as production in Q3 tracked softer in regions of the world to which many U.S.-based suppliers are disproportionately levered.
