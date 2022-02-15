Markets
BWA

BorgWarner On Track To Achieve More Than $3.3 Bln Of Electric Vehicle Revenue By 2025

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While issuing fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) said its 2022 electric vehicle revenue is expected to grow to more than $800 million, which is more than double what it was in 2021. The company believes it is already on track to achieve more than $3.3 billion of electric vehicle revenue by 2025.

For full year 2022, the company expects net earnings to be within a range of $3.71 to $4.19 per share. Excluding the impact of non-comparable items, adjusted net earnings are expected to be within a range of $4.15 to $4.60 per share. Net sales are expected to be in the range of $15.9 billion to $16.5 billion, a year-over-year organic increase in sales of 10% to 14%.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report fiscal 2022 profit per share of $4.65 on revenue of $16.47 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter adjusted earnings were $255 million or $1.06 per share. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.9% to $3.66 billion from $3.93 billion last year.

Shares of BorgWarner were down 1% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BWA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular