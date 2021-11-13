BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.17

The board of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.17 per share on the 15th of December. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 1.4%, which is around the industry average.

BorgWarner's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, prior to this announcement, BorgWarner's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 23.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 18%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

BorgWarner Is Still Building Its Track Record

NYSE:BWA Historic Dividend November 13th 2021

It is great to see that BorgWarner has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The first annual payment during the last 8 years was US$0.50 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.68. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.9% per annum over that time. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. BorgWarner has impressed us by growing EPS at 5.2% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for BorgWarner's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that BorgWarner has the ability to continue this into the future. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 4 warning signs for BorgWarner that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

