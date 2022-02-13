BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.17

BorgWarner Inc.'s (NYSE:BWA) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.17 per share on 15th of March. This means the annual payment will be 1.6% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

BorgWarner's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, BorgWarner's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 19.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 19%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:BWA Historic Dividend February 13th 2022

BorgWarner Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The first annual payment during the last 9 years was US$0.50 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.68. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.5% per annum over that time. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. BorgWarner has impressed us by growing EPS at 5.2% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

In Summary

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that BorgWarner has the ability to continue this into the future. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 4 warning signs for BorgWarner that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

