BorgWarner Inks Strategic Relationship Agreement With FinDreams Battery

February 08, 2024 — 08:09 am EST

(RTTNews) - Thursday, BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) announced a strategic relationship agreement spanning 8 years, with FinDreams Battery, a subsidiary of BYD Company Ltd.

As per the agreement, BorgWarner is set to become the exclusive non-OEM manufacturer authorized to localize LFP battery packs that utilize FinDreams Battery blade cells for commercial vehicles in Europe, the Americas, and certain regions of Asia Pacific.

Along with access to FinDreams Battery's blade cells for producing LFP battery packs in specified regions, BorgWarner will also be licensed to use FinDreams Battery's intellectual property concerning battery pack design and manufacturing processes.

