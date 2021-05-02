BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Screens Well But There Might Be A Catch

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 21x in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about BorgWarner Inc.'s (NYSE:BWA) P/E ratio of 20.7x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

BorgWarner could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:BWA Price Based on Past Earnings May 2nd 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think BorgWarner's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is BorgWarner's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like BorgWarner's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 35% decrease to the company's bottom line. Regardless, EPS has managed to lift by a handy 12% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would be roughly satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 30% per annum during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 15% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's curious that BorgWarner's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that BorgWarner currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 5 warning signs for BorgWarner that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.