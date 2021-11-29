BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BWA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that BWA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.23, the dividend yield is 1.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BWA was $45.23, representing a -18.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.55 and a 24.74% increase over the 52 week low of $36.26.

BWA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) and Trane Technologies plc (TT). BWA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.22. Zacks Investment Research reports BWA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 37.58%, compared to an industry average of 16.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bwa Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BWA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BWA as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares (WANT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is WANT with an increase of 38.43% over the last 100 days.

