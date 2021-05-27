BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BWA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that BWA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $50.52, the dividend yield is 1.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BWA was $50.52, representing a -6.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.21 and a 62.76% increase over the 52 week low of $31.04.

BWA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) and Aptiv PLC (APTV). BWA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.85. Zacks Investment Research reports BWA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 50.54%, compared to an industry average of 41.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BWA Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BWA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BWA as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (HAIL)

First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX (FXD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXR with an increase of 21.39% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BWA at 4.03%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.