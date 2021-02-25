BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BWA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that BWA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BWA was $46, representing a -1.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.48 and a 170.59% increase over the 52 week low of $17.

BWA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Aptiv PLC (APTV) and Trane Technologies plc (TT). BWA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.21. Zacks Investment Research reports BWA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 48.15%, compared to an industry average of 18.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BWA Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BWA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BWA as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)

Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares (WANT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is WANT with an increase of 39.52% over the last 100 days. FTXR has the highest percent weighting of BWA at 10000%.

