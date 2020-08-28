BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BWA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that BWA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.76, the dividend yield is 1.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BWA was $40.76, representing a -12.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.60 and a 139.76% increase over the 52 week low of $17.

BWA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Trane Technologies plc (TT) and Aptiv PLC (APTV). BWA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.16. Zacks Investment Research reports BWA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -50.03%, compared to an industry average of -25.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BWA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BWA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BWA as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (HAIL)

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (EZM)

Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HAIL with an increase of 96.26% over the last 100 days. FTXR has the highest percent weighting of BWA at 3.94%.

