BorgWarner Inc Shares Close the Day 13.1% Lower - Daily Wrap

BorgWarner Inc (BWA) shares closed today 13.1% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 6.9% year-to-date, up 0.8% over the past 12 months, and down 1.7% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.7%, and the S&P 500 rose 1.9%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $39.09 and as low as $36.39 this week.

Shares closed 36.5% below its 52-week high and 8.2% below its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 5.8% lower than the 10-day average and 16.2% higher than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company share price lags the performance of its peers in the Industrials industry sector today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by -372.9%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by -82.0%

The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is -13.5% lower than the average peer.

