BorgWarner Inc (BWA) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Patrick Nolan -- Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, Sharon and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us.

Before we begin, I need to inform you that during this call, we may make forward-looking statements, which involves risks and uncertainties as detailed in our 10-K. Our actual results may differ significantly from the matters discussed today. During today's presentation, we will highlight certain non-GAAP measures in order to provide a clearer picture of how the core business performs and for comparison purposes with prior periods. When you hear us say on a comparable basis, that means excluding the impact of FX, net M&A and other non-comparable items. When you hear us say adjusted, that means excluding non-comparable items. When you hear us say organic, that means excluding the impact of FX and net M&A.

We will also refer to our growth, compare it to our market. When you hear us say market, that means the change in light vehicle production weighted for our geographic exposure. Our outgrowth is defined as our organic revenue change versus the market.

But now back to today's call. First, Fred Lissalde, our President and CEO, will comment on our Q3 results. This will be followed by a discussion of our recent cash flow performance. He will conclude with a discussion of our recent product highlights. And Kevin Nowlan, our CFO will discuss the industry outlook, as well as the details of our results and guidance.

With that, I'll turn it over to Fred.

With that, I'll turn it over to Fred.

Frederic B. Lissalde -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Pat and good morning everyone. We're very pleased to share our results from Q3 today and also provide an overall Company update.

Let me start with the highlights of the quarter on slide 4. I am pleased with our stronger-than-expected top-line and margin performance in the quarter. With approximately $2.5 billion in sales, we were up about 4.5% organically. This compares to our market being down approximately 0.4%. So our outgrowth was about 490 basis points in the quarter, which was well ahead of our expectation, driven by stronger-than-expected revenue trends in Europe essentially, and in China.

Regionally, we saw outgrowth in all major regions. On an organic basis, our European light vehicle revenue was up double digits. Our North American and Chinese light vehicle revenue was up mid-single digits year-over-year.

Our adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.96, ahead of our guidance, driven by the revenue upside and better-than-expected margins. Our near-term cost actions are beginning to drive our incremental margins, and we are identifying additional cost-saving opportunities to sustain our strong margin profile. At the same time, we are also securing key new wins across combustion, hybrid and electric, which is positioning us to deliver continued revenue outgrowth. In fact, in this quarter, we see two of the world's for -- two new products for electric vehicles, which will I'll speak about in more detail shortly.

Next, I would like to highlight our strong cash generation on slide 5. As you know, cash flow has become an important focus for the Company over the last couple of years. Year-to-date, we have generated $478 million of free cash flow, up significantly year-over-year, despite the volatile industry volume. We are able to drive this level of free cash flow, thanks to our strong margin and earnings profile. Combining this with our increased focus on capital spending efficiency and working capital management, we remain poised to continue to improve our free cash flow generation going forward.

A strong cash generation allows us to reinvest in the business to support our continued revenue outgrowth initiatives. It also gives us an ability to provide real cash returns to our shareholders. We've been relatively balanced in how we've deployed this capital over time. As you can see, over the past five years, we've utilized about a half of our free cash flow for strategic growth opportunities, while deploying the other half toward returns of capital to shareholders. We expect to maintain a balanced approach to capital deployment as we look ahead.

In a few minutes, Kevin will talk about our strategic deployment of capital that we just executed this week, which allows us to eliminate our exposure to asbestos. Beyond our track record of capital deployment, our prudent leverage profile combined with a strong cash generation, better positions us to manage the business throughout the demand cycle. At the same time as we manage through the challenging global market environment, we continue to focus on pursuing new business and new technologies. This quarter, we achieved continued success on both fronts, bookings and new technologies.

For combustion products, on slide 6, I want to highlight two contracts. First, we're supplying our Turbochargers to a global OEM for its gasoline engines in multiple markets, including North America. This program will start with two vehicles and expand to additional applications over the life of the program. And second, we are supplying our gasoline EGR technology to an Asian [Phonetic] OEM for its small gasoline engines. This is an expansion of our existing business with this customer. Both of these wins point to the increased penetration of highly efficient gasoline engines around the world.

They are also great examples of applying already proven solutions toward meeting demands of OEMs. This allows us to reduce time to market, reduce cost to our customers, while sustaining our product leadership in combustion propulsion.

Now, let's turn to slide 7 and discuss our first awards for two new electric vehicle products. First, our Torque-Vectoring Dual-Clutch for electric vehicles. This dual-clutch design replaces the conventional differential in an electric driveline, while improving handling and maneuverability in an all-wheel drive application. This clutch distributes stock independently to the left and right wheels from its position on the rear axle. The technology features disconnect capability to minimize energy loss and increased range. This is a great example of applying our existing clutch and [Indecipherable] controls expertise to electric vehicle platforms. This first award is supplying a major global OEM with start of production expected in 2022.

Next, I'm glad to announce that we have secured our first contract for our integrated drive module so called iDM. This product integrates our highly efficient power electronics with our advanced transmission system and our drive motor technology. Our iDM creates value to our customers in several fields, including packaging, efficiency, low NVH, and of course, ease of assembly. We're supplying China EV brand for an electric vehicle, which is scheduled to go into mass production in 2021. Importantly, all components used in this iDM are part of BorgWarner's owned technologies.

We have ongoing interest from several customers and are currently pursuing multiple program awards for iDM. Our differentiation in electric propulsion is our full propulsion system expertise. Many of our competitors purchase some of their components and subsystems. In our case, we design and manufacture the motor, the transmission and the power electronics, creating system value for our customers. This first iDM award is a significant step for BorgWarner.

So let me summarize the quarter. We exceeded our expectation for revenue growth. Earnings were better than our guidance, driven by better top-line performance and our cost-saving measures. We delivered strong free cash flow and the benefits of R&D investments in electric propulsion are continuing to pay off with the award of our first iDM contract.

Before I turn it over to Kevin, I also want to commend and thank the entire BorgWarner team for how they have reacted to the challenging external environment. It is your actions, smartness and dedication that allows the Company to successfully manage the present, while continuing to position us for future success.

Now, over to you, Kevin.

Kevin Nowlan -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Fred, and good morning everyone. Before I review the financials in detail, I'd like to provide a quick overview of the two key drivers of our third quarter results.

First, our revenue outgrowth was ahead of our expectations at 490 basis points in the quarter. This was driven primarily by higher volumes of new programs and strong mix, especially in Europe. This puts us on track to deliver full-year revenue outgrowth of 350 basis points to 400 basis points.

Second, our margin performance was ahead of guidance, driven by better-than-expected sales and our focus on cost management actions.

Let's turn to slide 8, where you can see our perspective on industry production. Overall, while production expectations continue to moderate in the quarter, the volatility of this forecast has declined over the past few months. This is a welcome change. Looking specifically at Q3, global production for our market declined by 0.4% year-over-year, roughly at the midpoint of our expectations going into the quarter. Within that global result, we saw European production up less than 1% against a relatively easy prior-year comparison. North America production was down modestly, while China production was down about 5%, as that market remains under pressure.

On a full-year basis, we now expect the market decline to be in the minus 4% to 4.5% range, which is roughly in line with our prior outlook. By region, we're now planning for China to be down anywhere from 9% to 11% on a full-year basis, which is a modest improvement from a few months ago. Europe is likely to be down 3.5% to 4%, just as we previously expected. And North America is now likely to be down 2.5% to 3.5%, which is a little bit worse than before. As we look toward the remainder of 2019 and into 2020, we expect that the challenging industry conditions will continue. So we are managing our cost structure accordingly.

Let's turn to slide 9. As we look at year-over-year revenue, you can see the impact from the thermostat divestiture we executed earlier this year. In addition, you can see that the stronger US dollar reduced revenue by about 2.7% from a year ago. Excluding these items, our organic sales were up 4.5%, despite the 0.4% decline in industry production. This is the 490 basis points of market outgrowth. And importantly, this outgrowth occurred in all of the major light vehicle markets around the globe.

In Europe, our light vehicle organic revenue was up double digits on strong new programs and platform mix. And in China, we grew double digits over the market. Partially offsetting the strength in our light vehicle growth, our commercial vehicle and off-highway businesses declined relative to last year, resulting in a more than 100 basis point drag on our total organic growth. Overall, we're pleased that we continued to deliver revenue outgrowth even in this challenging end-market environment.

Now, let's look at our adjusted operating income performance, which can be found on slide 10. Q3 adjusted operating income was $294 million compared to $293 million in the third quarter of 2018. Our adjusted operating margin was 11.8%, which was flat year-over-year. On a comparable basis, adjusted operating income increased $9 million on $109 million of higher sales, which translates to an incremental margin of roughly 8%. Even though this was below our long-term expected incremental conversion of 15%, the result was still ahead of our guidance due to stronger revenue and our cost management actions, which included a reduction in R&D spending in our Engine segment compared to the same quarter in 2018.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.96 for the quarter, above the top end of our guidance range. The $0.04 decline in earnings per share compared to the third quarter of 2018 was driven by lower equity in affiliates' earnings and a slightly higher tax rate.

Moving to cash flow. As Fred discussed earlier, we are proud of the fact we delivered a strong result for the quarter. In the third quarter, we generated $255 million of free cash flow significantly stronger than the $126 million we delivered in the same quarter a year ago. This is a great result as we continue to focus on cash generation as a management team.

Now let's take a closer look at our segment results on slide 11. Engine segment sales were just over $1.5 billion in the quarter. Organic sales for the Engine segment increased 4.6% or $69 million, despite lower industrywide production. Growth in Europe for our Engine business was partially offset by the impact of the weaker China end-market. Adjusted EBIT was $241 million for the Engine segment or 15.9% of sales. On a comparable basis, the Engine segment's adjusted EBIT was up $8 million on $69 million of higher sales.

Drivetrain segment sales were $993 million in the quarter. On a comparable basis, sales for the Drivetrain segment increased 4.2% year-over-year, also meaningfully outperforming the market, driven by strong outgrowth in China and European mix. Adjusted EBIT was $100 million for Drivetrain or 10.1% of sales. On a comparable basis, the Drivetrain segment's adjusted EBIT was down $5 million on $41 million of higher sales. The adjusted EBIT decline was driven by higher R&D spending and launch-related costs, primarily in China.

Now I'd like to discuss our full-year guidance, which is on slide 12. Our guidance is based on the end-market assumptions I discussed earlier with global production down 4% to 4.5%. Despite that, we expect organic revenue to be in the range of down only 1% to roughly flat. That's because we continue to expect to drive significant market outgrowth of 350 basis points to 400 basis points for the full year. This is in line with our year-to-date outgrowth of approximately 400 basis points.

With these organic growth assumptions, we now expect total revenue to be in the range of $9.95 billion to $10.1 billion. The midpoint of this guidance is slightly lower than the midpoint of our prior guidance as there is an additional $105 million of FX headwinds that are offsetting the benefit of stronger organic growth. Our adjusted operating margin is now expected to be in the range of 11.7 %to 12%. The 20 basis point to 30 basis point increase in our margin outlook relative to our prior guidance reflects strong organic growth, which has a higher incremental margin than the margin impact of the additional FX headwinds and cost management actions, including lower full-year R&D relative to our prior planning assumption. We continue to proactively manage, and aligned our overall cost structure to the revenue we're actually seeing in the marketplace, while ensuring we continue to support the investments that drive our sustained revenue outgrowth.

For full-year adjusted EPS, we've tightened our guidance by increasing the bottom end of our range by $0.10 as a result of our stronger margin outlook. Therefore, our new guidance range is $3.85 per diluted share to $4.00 per diluted share.

And finally, we are now targeting free cash flow of $550 million to $600 million, which is up $25 million from our prior guidance. In addition to higher earnings at the midpoint of our guide, we expect capital spending to come in lower than our prior guidance.

That's our 2019 outlook.

Before we move to Q&A, I'd like to spend a few minutes discussing an important transaction you saw us announce yesterday, which is summarized on slide 13.

On Wednesday, we signed and closed on a transaction in which we effectively sold the Company's asbestos liabilities to a subsidiary Enstar, which is a publicly traded insurance company that specializes in managing run-off liability exposures like asbestos. The transaction involved BorgWarner investing $172 million in cash into the non-operating legal entity that holds the asbestos liabilities. Then we transferred this entity, including the cash and other related insurance assets to the buyer.

The result of this transaction is that we expect to remove the $772 million in asbestos liabilities from our balance sheet. By eliminating the Company's exposure to this liability, we will also avoid future exposure to the annual defense and indemnity cash costs, which have been running in the $45 million to $60 million range, as you can see on the slide.

We think this was an important strategic deployment of capital that will eliminate the overhang of asbestos liability on our balance sheet and our cash flow. Overall, we had a really solid quarter as we delivered 11.8% adjusted operating margin, 490 basis points of market outgrowth, $0.96 of adjusted EPS, which was above our guidance range, and $255 million of free cash flow.

On top of that, we executed a very important derisking transaction this week. As a management team, we are taking the necessary actions to maintain our Company's historically strong margin profile and strengthen our free cash flow generation. We'll continue to do this while managing through a very difficult near-term market environment that we expect will continue for the remainder of 2019 and likely into 2020.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Pat.

Patrick Nolan -- Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, Kevin. Sharon, we're ready to open up for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Joseph Spak with RBC Capital Markets.

Joseph Spak -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Thanks, everyone. Good morning. I guess I just first wanted to focus on the backlog that you are indicating for this year. It's within your -- the range you talked about at the beginning of the year. But it does look like it was raised 15% at the midpoint versus what you indicated last quarter. So -- and I apologize if I missed this, but did something come back or did something pull forward or what was the cause of that -- for that revision?

Frederic B. Lissalde -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Joe that the major driver is actually from the Engine Group a better-than-expected new program launch and associated volume on small gasoline in Europe. That's the main driver.

Joseph Spak -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay. So you took that down last quarter and then the volumes were just stronger than you thought as this quarter progressed?

Frederic B. Lissalde -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Yeah, it was difficult to forecast with the volatility of the market and it turned out to be better than expected.

Joseph Spak -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay. And then just on the iDM market, it's nice to see a win there. Can you talk a little bit about how you -- now that you're sort of bidding on those awards, how you see that market evolving? Was having all the sub components a true differentiating feature in winning that award and as you go after additional business?

Frederic B. Lissalde -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, we think it is a true differentiating feature because they are not only developing and buying, but also manufacturing the three key elements of that iDM. We are able to design it smart -- smarter and make it smarter and make it lighter and in those systems this is the interaction of those sub-system that make the product creating value in different shapes of form for our customers. So we think that is going, it is going to be a differentiating factor and it has been for this business win.

Joseph Spak -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

And in the coating are you seeing any shift toward more of an integrated product versus more of sourced by component strategy?

.

Frederic B. Lissalde -- President and Chief Executive Officer

This one was a system. We also, as you know, are in production with what we call eDM which is transmission and motor. We are not forced to sell system. We are happy to sell systems or sub components. What's important in this market is to understand the system in order to partner with our customers and sell them whatever they want and we are in this position.

Joseph Spak -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Frederic B. Lissalde -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Joe.

Noah Kaye -- Oppenheimer -- Analyst

Thanks. Good morning. So a high level question first. We're a few months away from the start of the implementation in Europe, the more stringent CO2 standards. I guess just based on your conversation with customers, what you've got in the pipeline, as this process plays out over the next two years how does this impact BorgWarner in terms of content per vehicle growth, backlog and other dynamics.

Frederic B. Lissalde -- President and Chief Executive Officer

So Europe, first of all the second half of this year is stabilizing and it's a good thing. It's true that it's comparing to a rather weak second half of '18 and we see no signs of WLTP disruption. Now as far as next year is concerned for RDE, I would say that it's difficult to forecast and we will give you our look in our Q4 call. The good news for us is that these standards in Europe will drive opportunity for our components and systems. So we see that as a plus. How this -- what will be the disturbance in 2020 due to the RDE validation remains to be seen and again -- no we will give you some more color in our Q4 call.

Noah Kaye -- Oppenheimer -- Analyst

Okay, appreciate that. I think you commented on the key points of having an integrated solution with the iDM just knowing all the components there. So I want to ask about integration on a sort of a similar product, which would be electric turbochargers. I think one of your competitors recently said that they are introducing in e-turbo where the motor is integrated on the shaft of the turbo unit. Clearly you've got in-house competencies around both turbos and electric motors. So, engineering and integrating would seem feasible. I guess just -- is that in your product roadmap or is this something your customers are asking for? And more generally, how do you see your competitive positioning with respect to electrically boost the turbos?

Frederic B. Lissalde -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. So we are in production with the eBooster since quite some time with Daimler and others, and it is pretty much also motor around the turbo and our own power electronics. It's also a system that requires understanding of turbo motor and power electronics. So we have that in our portfolio. That's the eBooster. We also have eTurbo in our portfolio and we think that this market will see some daylight in the next years to come. We are -- we believe is that electrification of turbochargers will drive growth for us.

Noah Kaye -- Oppenheimer -- Analyst

Okay, very helpful. I'll jump back in queue. Thanks.

Frederic B. Lissalde -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks Noah.

Ryan Brinkman -- JP Morgan -- Analyst

Hi, great. Thanks for taking my question. Maybe just first, can you talk about what you think the impact of customer consolidation is on the supply base or on BorgWarner? Are there any market share or pricing implications for investors to consider?

Frederic B. Lissalde -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Overall we are very global and we serve all markets around the world. There is not one customer that we don't serve. And to the extent that they use the same propulsion and they want to combine forces, I think [Indecipherable] benefits to both us and them. So we focus on what we can control and what we can control is carry on delivering great products that deliver value to any customers around the world.

Ryan Brinkman -- JP Morgan -- Analyst

Okay, great. Thanks. And can you please remind us of your latest exposure to commercial vehicles and your outlook for this market? Some of the other suppliers reporting this quarter called out softer production of off-the-road vehicles where I think you're primarily commercial on highway. That track is better, but there's a lot of change in estimates for next year. Just curious how you're thinking about that.

Kevin Nowlan -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Commercial vehicle overall is about 13%, 14% of our revenue and it's very, very I would say fragmented around the three continents, about a third in North America, a third in Europe and the last third between China and Brazil. It's also very fragmented as far as Class 8 is concerned and off-highway and agricultural construction. And it's true CV was down this quarter especially the Class 8 and we'll give you our view of 2020 in the Q4 call. But again when you think about 14% or 13% of revenue for CV for BorgWarner, don't associate that to US Class 8. It's much more than that.

Ryan Brinkman -- JP Morgan -- Analyst

Very helpful. Thank you.

Frederic B. Lissalde -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Welcome.

Emmanuel Rosner -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Good morning.

Frederic B. Lissalde -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Emmanuel.

Emmanuel Rosner -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

First some clarification on backlog if there is anything you can give in terms of incremental color. So I guess last quarter you were sort of like taking your expectations down for this year's backlog. In particular you were sort of making a fairly bold forecast or assumption of essentially no backlog in the third quarter. Obviously extremely pleased with your performance this quarter $153 million. But it sort of feels like just incrementally higher volumes wouldn't sort of like explain going from like $0 million [Phonetic] to like $150 million [Phonetic]. So anything else you can give us in terms of dynamics of why you maybe felt somewhat less positive and what actually sort of been playing out in the quarter that turned out to be a really, really strong backlog?

Frederic B. Lissalde -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. So the last quarter guide from a backlog perspective, we actually thought that the China backlog was going to be down and we saw that Q3 was modestly stronger than expected. But as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, the majority of the backlog is better than expected. Engine products related to small gasoline European platforms and it was also a little bit of mix in Europe too. And that was not forecasted, right. It's a good surprise that we take. We have enjoyed that -- our growth and also converted very well on it. So...

Emmanuel Rosner -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Understood. And are you able to talk about implications from, I guess the backlog for this year trending toward the high end of the range communicated all the way back in January despite some fairly meaningful weakening in, I guess, production environment? What are the implications for that in terms of your existing three-year backlog? Are the puts and takes still the same where the volumes are maybe weaker than back in January, but at the same time potentially faster rollout of some of these launches or better volume on some of these new products or is it too early to tell?

Kevin Nowlan -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, I think it's, I mean I think overall, what I would tell you is as we look ahead, obviously the markets are looking a lot different than they were maybe a year ago at this time and undoubtedly that will have an -- have implications on the business. We'll give more updates on our longer-term outlook when we get into our Analyst Day in the spring upcoming. But at this point we're not prepared to give guidance on that in terms of the long-range outlook. But I would say obviously market has changed from where we were a year ago in terms of our outlook.

Emmanuel Rosner -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Understood. Thank you.

Armintas Sinkevicius -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Great, thank you for taking the question. I was hoping you could -- as we look ahead here and think about some of the puts and takes for margins into 2020 obviously a lot of it's driven by global production the environment in China, the backlog in China, the emission standards in Europe, but something within your control is the cost management which you've done a good job on. But trying to think through how you plan to attack cost of goods sold and manufacturing?

Kevin Nowlan -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes, I think -- I mean focus point of ours, as I've talked about in my remarks, is sustaining our strong margin profile. And obviously we -- as we indicated on the call we expect that the markets are going to remain under pressure and challenged as we look ahead to 2020. And so, our continued focus on managing cost performance is going to be a key element of how we think about 2020. So when we give guidance in February you can expect it to reflect that we expect the markets to be under pressure. And we're going to look at cost actions that are appropriate to take to make sure we sustain the margin profile we have.

Armintas Sinkevicius -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Okay. And then with regards to the asbestos transaction, can you remind me how the accounting works for the cash cost, does it flow through the income statement or is it a cash flow item?

Kevin Nowlan -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

It's cash flow -- the entirety of the liability has been accrued on the balance sheet. And so what happens is when we have cash cost it simply relieves the liability. So it's not P&L, it's purely cash, but it's obviously real cash going out of our pockets $45 million to $60 million every year.

Armintas Sinkevicius -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Okay, much appreciated.

John Murphy -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Good morning, guys. Just sort of in light of the divestiture of the thermostat business and what you're doing with this best liability, it seems like you're a little bit more open to at least small portfolio actions in sort of a little bit of restructuring here. Given the balance sheet is pretty under-levered, 0.7 times at least relative to other folks in the industry, I'm just curious how open you are or how active you are in portfolio -- in your portfolio review and potentially adding maybe some acquisitions given the stress that we might see, there might be some really good stuff that opens up in the next year or two? I mean, how are you thinking about that and how far could you go on leverage?

Frederic B. Lissalde -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, we're managing our portfolio actively and we will do that going forward. From an M&A perspective what drives our approach is the drive for technology in two elements. First would be scale and competencies in electronics and secondly system focus in electric propulsion. So we do that very disciplined and it is a focus of us and we just carry on doing that.

John Murphy -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

So, Fred, it's fair to characterize that small acquisitions that would be focused on the EV powertrain is really where you're headed, nothing that would be big bang, nothing that would be in, quote-unquote, sort of old school combustion technology. Is that a fair statement?

Frederic B. Lissalde -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Again we'll be opportunistic but also very disciplined in how we see that. The drive will be technology. That's the -- that's the punch line.

John Murphy -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Okay. And then just a clarification on the sale of the asbestos liability. It's being called Morse TEC. Is there anything going on with the chain business that's being sold, or is that all residing? Is this just the way that this has been structured under the name Morse TEC? Just a little bit [Speech Overlap].

Kevin Nowlan -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes, they unfortunately happened to share the name Morse, but it -- the Morse TEC entity that was transferred to Enstar has -- is a non-operating subsidiary of the Company. So there is no portion of the operating business, including the chain business that was transferred as part of this. It's still absolutely an important part of BorgWarner going forward.

John Murphy -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

So it's just the [Speech Overlap] liability and the assets going over?

Kevin Nowlan -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

That's called Morse Systems. It's the liability that happened to reside in a legal entity that had the name Morse TEC LLC. That's what's been transferred to Enstar. Non-operating, it really has the asbestos liability, some environmental liabilities, then the cash in the insurance-related assets.

John Murphy -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

That's very helpful. Thank you very much.

David Kelley -- Jefferies LLC -- Analyst

Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. You alluded to the cost initiatives starting to bear fruit. I think you're targeting $40 million to $50 million in savings over some 18 months or so. Can you kind of update us on where we are in that process?

Frederic B. Lissalde -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, I think you are starting to see evidence on the results in our Q3, and as Kevin alluded to, we will give you some more updates in the Q4 call. We started by looking at the SG&A and the corporate costs. And now, we will take a bit of a more aggressive look at our manufacturing costs and other structural costs, and that's the -- that's the picture that we're going to give you, hopefully, in early next year. So far on track.

David Kelley -- Jefferies LLC -- Analyst

Okay, perfect. Thank you. And maybe I get the same answer for this question, but just thinking back to your last three-year backlog update, I believe [Phonetic] 80% of it was tied to EVs and hybrids, clearly weighted more to hybrid though. It seems like over the last few months, EV adoption has been a bit softer than most expected, particularly in China. Are you more or less bullish today on hybrid adoption and potential sales growth? And do you foresee the pace of EV adoption getting pushed out even further?

Frederic B. Lissalde -- President and Chief Executive Officer

We are bullish on electrification overall. We think that the world is moving toward electrification, and for us with our portfolio, it doesn't really matter if it's hybrid or electric. We are in a position to support the customers with whatever they want to do.

David Kelley -- Jefferies LLC -- Analyst

But -- OK, thank you. But then just a quick follow-up. You weren't seeing any -- it's got a lot of -- you're getting a lot of traction in China and the EV market. Are you seeing any pullback in customer interest in the technology or transition to hybrids or anything there?

Frederic B. Lissalde -- President and Chief Executive Officer

You have a little bit of noise driven by incentives. And yes, we saw the EV pool in China getting a little bit choppy. But the contracts are still coming in, and we think that the long-term outlook for electric vehicle, as well as hybrids in China is very strong for us.

David Kelley -- Jefferies LLC -- Analyst

Perfect. Really appreciate the color. Thank you.

Frederic B. Lissalde -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Kevin Nowlan -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

I'd like to thank you all for your great questions today. If you have any follow-ups, feel free to reach out to me directly. Sharon, you can close the call.

