BorgWarner in advanced talks to buy Delphi Technologies - Bloomberg

U.S. auto parts maker BorgWarner Inc is in advanced talks to buy UK-based Delphi Technologies PLC, as it looks to expand in a growing market for hybrid and electric vehicles, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
