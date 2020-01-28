BorgWarner in advanced talks to buy Delphi Technologies - Bloomberg

US Markets

U.S. auto parts maker BorgWarner Inc is in advanced talks to buy UK-based Delphi Technologies PLC, as it looks to expand in a growing market for hybrid and electric vehicles, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

