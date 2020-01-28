BorgWarner Guides FY20 Net Sales Below Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting Preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 on Tuesday, technology solutions provider BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) initiated sales guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects net sales in the range of $9.75 billion to $10.08 billion, implying year-over-year organic sales change between about down 2.5 percent and up 0.5 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.07 per share on net sales of $10.29 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

This guidance is for BorgWarner as currently consolidated and excludes the potential impact from the acquisition of Delphi Technologies PLC, which BorgWarner is announcing today.

