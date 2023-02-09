Markets
BWA

BorgWarner Expects Electric Vehicle Sales To Grow Significantly In 2023

February 09, 2023 — 06:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) said, for 2023, the company expects net earnings to be within a range of $3.81 to $4.13. Excluding the impact of non-comparable items, adjusted net earnings are expected to be within a range of $4.50 to $5.00 per share. Net sales are expected to be in the range of $16.7 billion to $17.5 billion. This implies a year-over-year organic increase in sales of 7% to 12%.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.92 on revenue of $16.82 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

BorgWarner expects its 2023 electric vehicle sales to grow to $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion, up significantly from $870 million in 2022. The company believes it is already on track to achieve approximately $4.3 billion of electric vehicle sales by 2025.

Fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share was $1.26 compared to $1.06, prior year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income was $255 million, or $1.09 per share compared with $129 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $4.11 billion from $3.66 billion last year. Analysts on average had estimated $3.90 billion in revenue.

On February 8, 2023, the Board of BorgWarner Inc. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2023, to stockholders of record on March 1, 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BWA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.