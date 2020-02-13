BorgWarner Earnings Beat Estimates on Diesel Demand

Auto-industry supplier BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) said that its net income fell 4.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019, to $220 million, as it was able to largely offset the effects of a slowdown in commercial-vehicle demand with stronger demand for light-vehicle parts and better-than-expected demand for diesel engines in Europe.

Excluding one-time items, BorgWarner earned $1.17 per share in the fourth quarter, down from $1.21 per share a year ago but well ahead of analysts' consensus estimate of $1.02. Revenue of $2.56 billion was roughly flat but exceeded Wall Street's $2.49 billion estimate.

The company also gave cautiously upbeat guidance for 2020.

The raw numbers

Metric Q4 2019 Change vs. Q4 2018 2019 Change vs. 2018 Revenue $2.559 billion (0.6%) $10.168 billion (3.4%) Operating income $478 million 79.6% $1.303 billion 9.5% Adjusted operating income $340 million 5.3% $1.232 billion (4.9%) Adjusted operating margin 13.3% 0.8 pp 12.1% (0.2 pp) Net income $220 million (4.3%) $746 million (19.9%) Adjusted free cash flow $221 million (47.1%) $699 million 20.5%

Data source: BorgWarner. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of one-time items. BorgWarner had a net one-time credit of $138 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, mostly related to the sale of a subsidiary. It took a net charge of $57 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. BorgWarner's expressions of adjusted operating income and margin also exclude the impacts of exchange-rate movements. Pp = percentage points.

What happened at BorgWarner in the fourth quarter?

BorgWarner finished 2019 with revenue growth, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow all coming in above its guidance for the year.

Net sales in the company's engine segment were $1.53 billion in the fourth quarter, down slightly from $1.54 billion a year ago. But excluding the impact of exchange-rate movements and the sale of its thermostat product line, the segment's net sales were up 3.5% from the year-ago period, and its adjusted earnings before interest and tax increased 11.2% to $264 million.

Growth in the engine segment, powered by strong results in Europe and China, was somewhat offset by lower industry volumes in North America. In particular, stronger-than-expected demand for diesel engines in Europe helped.

Net sales in the drivetrain segment were $1.04 billion, down slightly from $1.05 billion a year ago. Here again, excluding the impact of currency swings, sales were up 1.5% and adjusted EBIT increased 7.7% to $136 million.

Growth in drivetrains was powered by higher sales in China and lower costs year over year, offset somewhat by lower industry volumes in North America.

Also of note: The company said in January that it had reached a deal to buy rival Delphi Technologies (NYSE: DLPH) in an all-stock transaction that values Delphi at $3.3 billion.

Looking ahead: Guidance for 2020

BorgWarner reiterated the cautiously upbeat guidance it gave in its preliminary full-year report late last month. For 2020, auto investors following BorgWarner should expect:

Net sales between $9.75 billion and $10.08 billion.

Operating margin between 11% and 11.5%.

Free cash flow between $675 million and $725 million.

