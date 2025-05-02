BorgWarner Director Makes $165K Stock Purchase

Sara A Greenstein, Director at BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), reported an insider buy on May 2, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that Greenstein bought 5,814 shares of BorgWarner, amounting to a total of $165,001.

Monitoring the market, BorgWarner's shares up by 1.65% at $29.01 during Friday's morning.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner is a tier one supplier of turbo and thermal management technologies, drivetrain systems, powerdrive systems, and battery and charging systems mostly to automotive original equipment manufacturers. Its products aim to move a vehicle with as few electrons as possible, resulting in cleaner, cost-optimized, and more-efficient vehicles. Foundational products, the combustion vehicle business, contributes more than 80% to group revenue while BorgWarner transitions to becoming an electric vehicle-centric parts supplier (e-business). In 2023, 25% of the company's revenue was sourced from Volkswagen and Ford. Revenue is well diversified geographically, with approximately a third each generated in North America, Europe, and Asia.

BorgWarner's Financial Performance

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, BorgWarner faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.36% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 19.86% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): BorgWarner's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of -1.852107.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, BorgWarner adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 17.51 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.46 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for BorgWarner's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): BorgWarner's EV/EBITDA ratio at 6.57 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of BorgWarner's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BWA

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Guggenheim Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for BWA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.