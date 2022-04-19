BorgWarner (BWA) Wins $4.09M US DOE Award for DC Fast Charger

BorgWarner Inc. BWA recently received the U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) Award, valued at $4.09 million, to design and develop a cost-effective, advanced direct current fast charger (DCFC). BorgWarner received one of the 25 projects on research, development and demonstration that aim to advance electrification, reduce vehicle emissions and improve electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.



BorgWarner will lead the 36-month DCFC project jointly with U.S.-based suppliers and research partners, including Michigan State University, eTransEnergy, Cityfi, the State of Michigan and Barton Marlow, besides component supplier support from Wolfspeed, Inc.



The project aims to develop the next generation DCFC system at a 20-30% cost reduction with increased power density, reduced energy losses and package size and improved reliability. BWA, along with its project partners, will be working toward delivering a charger with 10 charge points and collectively capable of a total of 350kW. The flexibility and versatility of BorgWarner’s single-stage power conversion and power module architecture will allow the charger to deliver power to up to five vehicles at a time. The charger will demonstrate product scalability from 150kW to 350kW or greater per project design and produce output power from single 25kW power modules.



Since DCFCs allow higher power levels, charging stations have the provision to deploy numerous charge points so that multiple vehicles can be charged simultaneously. The unit will be structured to support current EVs and potential future battery-electric vehicles that operate at higher voltages.



The company is optimistic about once again partnering with the DOE to develop the next generation of DCFC technology and hopes to contribute to a more energy-efficient industry.



In another development, the company has completed its acquisition of Santroll Automotive Components, a Santroll’s eMotor business spinoff. The buyout is expected to bolster BorgWarner’s electric propulsion capabilities while allowing increased speed to market.



Based in Tianjin, China, Santroll designs and manufactures hairpin and concentrated-winding technology eMotors for use in light vehicles and offers manufacturing equipment design capabilities and automation expertise.



With its latest buyout deals and business wins, the company is poised to make great strides in the electrification space.



