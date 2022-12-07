BorgWarner (BWA) to Spin Off Fuel Systems & Aftermarket Units

BorgWarner BWA recently announced that it plans to execute a tax-free spin-off of its Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments into a separate, publicly traded company known as NewCo.



Upon completing the proposed separation, BorgWarner would consist of the company’s current e-Propulsion & Drivetrain and Air Management segments. The company believes it to be positioned as a market leader in EV propulsion with a focus on developing and commercializing EV technologies, poised for long-term growth opportunities. At the same time, it hopes to deliver top-quartile margins and strong cash generation.



In such light, it expects that the separation would better allow BorgWarner to focus on its set goals underlined in its Charging Forward strategy. The company has estimated that after giving effect to the intended transaction, it is already on track with its organic bookings and acquisitions to date to deliver more than 22% of its revenues from EVs by 2025. This is less than two years into the execution of its five-year strategy.



With its electrification growth initiatives, the company believes it is on track to achieve or exceed its target of 25% of revenues from EVs by 2025. BorgWarner’s ambitious Charging Forward project, announced last year to accelerate its electrification strategy, bodes well. As the world is witnessing unprecedented EV growth, the OEM player’s hybrid and electric technologies are expected to be major revenue drivers.



The intended separation will optimize BWA’s combustion portfolio while NewCo will pursue growth opportunities in alternative fuels, such as hydrogen and Aftermarket.



Following the separation, NewCo would consist of the company’s current Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. NewCo is expected to benefit from its relationships with global OEMs and focus on the global vehicle parc, which would be majorly combustion-based through 2040. It also plans to capture the growth trends in Gasoline Direct Injection and Hydrogen Injection Systems.



The current Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments have witnessed significant operational and segment margin improvement over the last couple of years. It is anticipated that NewCo will maintain its strong, double-digit operating margin profile to deliver solid free cash flow. Moreover, it is expected that NewCo would have moderate leverage and solid liquidity to support its current business operations and long-term strategies to generate more shareholder value.



Immediately upon completion of the transaction, BorgWarner’s shareholders will own shares of both companies. The transaction is expected to be completed in late 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions, required consent and other regulatory approvals. However, there is no assurance regarding the ultimate timing of the intended transaction or its completion.



Shares of BWA have lost 10% over a year compared with the industry’s 35.4% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BWA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



