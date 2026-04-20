Is BorgWarner (BWA) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is BorgWarner (BWA) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BorgWarner is one of 101 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BorgWarner is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWA's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BWA has returned 23.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 6% on average. This means that BorgWarner is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, Mister Car Wash (MCW), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 26.1%.

In Mister Car Wash's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, BorgWarner belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 52 individual companies and currently sits at #169 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.1% so far this year, meaning that BWA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Mister Car Wash belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #94. The industry has moved +3.9% year to date.

BorgWarner and Mister Car Wash could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (MCW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.