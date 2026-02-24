Is BorgWarner (BWA) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has BorgWarner (BWA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BorgWarner is one of 103 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BorgWarner is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWA's full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BWA has returned about 29.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 4.9%. As we can see, BorgWarner is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cooper-Standard (CPS). The stock has returned 20.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Cooper-Standard's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, BorgWarner belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 54 individual companies and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6% so far this year, so BWA is performing better in this area. Cooper-Standard is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track BorgWarner and Cooper-Standard. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

